Credit Suisse still hiring in S’pore ahead of UBS takeover

SINGAPORE – Swiss lender Credit Suisse is still hiring in the weeks leading up to the close of its takeover by long-time rival UBS, in a likely bid to alleviate an ongoing exodus of talent.

The Straits Times understands the bank has been taking on relationship managers, senior bankers, investment consultants and portfolio managers in Singapore, and will continue to recruit talent ahead of the deal’s expected close in May.

LinkedIn job postings on Monday also showed 15 openings in areas such as software development, payroll, human resources and management of trusts. More than 1,000 people had applied for the openings on LinkedIn by Monday evening, but the bulk of the applications were for just a few roles, such as in software development and human resources.

This development comes even though the global bank said in October 2022 that it would cut 9,000 jobs. There is also uncertainty over whether Credit Suisse staff will have a place in the combined entity, although Bloomberg reported that the bank is handing out retention bonuses to those whom UBS sees as critical.

Credit Suisse employs roughly 3,500 people in Singapore, according to market sources. It is unclear how many staff have left in recent months. According to Bloomberg, the global bank lost 280 relationship managers in its key wealth unit over the 12 months through March.

Mr Christopher Poh, wealth management lead at executive search firm Ethos BeathChapman (EBC), said Credit Suisse is having a tough time attracting top talent. However, there are also opportunistic candidates open to exploring a career with the bank as it restructures and focuses on core areas like wealth management.

Its hiring mostly involves replacements rather than expansion, he said, adding: “Given the exodus of bankers and product specialists, Credit Suisse has to hire replacements for core roles within the bank for it to continue functioning.”

A bank spokesman told ST that its wealth management division will continue to serve clients until the close of the UBS transaction, and it does not expect any disruption to client services.

The reputation of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank, has taken a hit from a string of scandals and losses over the years, starting from around 2020.

It seemed to face its final chapter on March 19 when UBS agreed to buy it for three billion Swiss francs (S$4.5 billion) in stock, as part of a marriage backed by the Swiss authorities to prevent further banking turmoil following a fresh slump in Credit Suisse shares.

Mr Khairul Anwar, EBC’s senior consultant for risk and compliance, noted that there have been ongoing departures from Credit Suisse since its instability emerged and those remaining were largely “core staff” by the time the merger was announced.

The deal’s impact on Credit Suisse’s workforce might take some time to be felt.

Ms Lim Chai Leng, general manager of banking and financial services at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore, said there is usually a preliminary due-diligence period that lasts around nine to 12 months before the actual merger and restructuring proceedings begin.

“There may undoubtedly be some attrition during (the transition) as employees look to secure better opportunities elsewhere,” she said, adding that the bank will likely prioritise retaining key personnel in critical roles.