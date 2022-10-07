Credit Suisse could suffer $4.3 billion loss in 2022, says Moody's

NEW YORK - Rating agency Moody's Investors Service expects losses for Credit Suisse to swell to US$3 billion (S$4.3 billion) by year end, potentially bringing its core capital below the key 13 per cent level, Moody's lead analyst on the bank told Reuters.

Credit Suisse reported 1.9 billion Swiss francs (S$2.7 billion) of losses in the first half of the year. In July, the bank said it expected to operate with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of between 13 per cent and 14 per cent for the rest of 2022.

"We are forecasting further losses in the second half of the year," said Mr Alessandro Roccati, senior vice-president in the financial institutions group of the rating agency. "We are looking at US$3 billion losses for the full year, which means the CET1 is going to be slightly below 13 per cent."

If the core capital ratio stays consistently below 13 per cent it would be "credit negative" for the bank, Mr Roccati said in an interview.

Reddit chats and Twitter threads have been rife with talk from armchair investors about a possible imminent collapse of the Zurich-based institution, and how its effects could ripple across the global financial sector, as the bankruptcy of United States investment bank Lehman Brothers in September 2008 accelerated the global financial crisis.

Morningstar banking analyst Johann Scholtz, however, said a Lehman-style collapse is unlikely, arguing that Credit Suisse is well capitalised, or at worst its capital adequacy is in line with its peer group.

The Swiss lender has been battered by scandals and losses and is racing through a restructuring plan under new chief executive Ulrich Koerner. Wild market swings and a social media storm are making it increasingly difficult for the bank to stem losses and regain its footing.

The Swiss government, meanwhile, has been working on a new law since March that would provide a public liquidity backstop for systemically-relevant banks.

Moody's downgraded its rating on Credit Suisse in August and has since kept its negative outlook. Earlier on Thursday, S&P Global affirmed its rating and said the outlook remains negative for the bank.

"The current market environment is not supportive of restructuring and is not supportive of Credit Suisse' current capital market business model," Mr Roccati said.

"Deteriorating market conditions have affected the potential realisation value of businesses it was considering to sell."

The bank is considering measures to scale back its investment bank into a "capital-light, advisory-led" business, and is evaluating a sale of its securitised products business.

Credit Suisse' US businesses focusing on structured products and leveraged finance previously generated big profits because of low interest rates, but those fortunes have now changed.

Credit Suisse suffered billions in losses last year, including a US$5.5 billion hit from the default of US family office Archegos Capital Management and the shuttering of US$10 billion of supply chain finance funds linked to collapsed British financier Greensill.

The bank faces big hurdles for potential asset sales, Mr Roccati said.

"Given the jittery markets in the last couple of months, and the decrease in asset prices, that strategy is probably unattainable," he said. REUTERS