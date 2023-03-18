Credit Suisse at a crossroads as stocks slide again

ZURICH - Credit Suisse shares fell again on Friday despite being bolstered by the Swiss central bank as investors worry about which road the embattled lender will take to try and restore confidence.

Yet more drastic restructuring, closing its investment banking arm, or even a takeover by a rival were being mooted by analysts studying Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, one of 30 deemed of global importance to the international banking system.

Amid fears of contagion after the collapse of two banks in the United States, on Wednesday Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder said it would “absolutely not” up its stake in the bank for regulatory reasons.

That triggered panic in the markets and the bank’s shares plunged more than 30 per cent during the day’s trading to a new record low of 1.55 Swiss francs a share.

The Swiss National Bank came to the rescue in a bid to reassure the markets, with Credit Suisse announcing it would borrow 50 billion francs (S$70 billion) from the SNB to reinforce the group.

After recovering some ground on Thursday, Credit Suisse shares closed down 8 per cent on Friday at 1.86 Swiss francs each as the Zurich-based lender struggled to regain the confidence of investors.

Highly unlikely bankruptcy

The central bank lifeline raises questions about whether an orderly bankruptcy could happen, in which regulators would take over Credit Suisse and take charge of dismantling it.

This is a “fantasist” hypothesis, said Mr David Benamou, chief investment officer of Paris-based Axiom Alternative Investments.

He stressed that Credit Suisse was “one of the best capitalised banks in Europe”.

Credit Suisse’s CET1 ratio, which compares a bank’s capital to its risk-weighted assets, stood at 14.1 per cent at the end of 2022 – slightly less than HSBC but more than that of BNP Paribas, which are among the largest banks in Europe.

It now has a huge amount of liquidity on its hands thanks to the SNB’s intervention.

Merger with UBS

Analysts at financial services giant JPMorgan, insisting that “status quo is no longer an option”, considered the scenario of a takeover by another bank, with UBS, Switzerland’s biggest, “the most likely”.

Given the weight such a merger would confer on the two banks, they thought the Swiss domestic branch of Credit Suisse, which includes retail banking and loans to small and medium enterprises, could be listed on the stock market or spun off.

Both UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by AFP.