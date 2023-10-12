Citigroup's board to meet in Singapore for the first time since 2011

Citi’s board and executive management team will meet with clients, staff and regulators during their visit. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

SINGAPORE – Citigroup said on Thursday that its board of directors will meet in Singapore for the first time since 2011 as a show of commitment to the city state.

The meeting will be held next week, and Citi’s board and executive management team will meet with clients, staff and regulators during their visit to the Asian financial hub, the bank said in a statement.

“The selection of Singapore for this year’s board meeting signals Citi’s intent to invest and grow our business here for years to come,” said Mr Tibor Pandi, Singapore Citi country officer.

Singapore has been one of Citi’s largest markets globally and is home to one of the bank’s four wealth hubs, with staff amounting to some 8,500 in the city-state.

The meeting comes at a time where Singapore has been experiencing a sharp jump in wealth inflows from China, Hong Kong and elsewhere, drawn by its relative political stability, low taxes, and policies favourable for setting up funds. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Citigroup to sell China consumer wealth business to HSBC
Citigroup outlines process for layoffs, reassignments in global staff memo

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top