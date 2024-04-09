Citigroup CEO faces growth challenge as overhaul rattles employees

NEW YORK - Citigroup investors have rewarded CEO Jane Fraser with a share price boost after she announced a sweeping overhaul of Citi’s sprawling structure in September, cutting costs by laying off 5,000 employees. Next, they want to see growth in wealth management and investment banking.

Wall Street investors have welcomed Ms Fraser’s overhaul, but warned the chief executive has major challenges ahead to boost returns and catch up with rivals, including regulatory problems, lackluster earnings and an unsettled workforce.

“If this was a chess game, I would say the opening phase is over, and now the middle phase begins,” said Mr Peter Nerby, an analyst at ratings agency Moody’s.

Citi’s stock is so depressed that it is hard to lose money betting on it, said Mr Daniel Babkes, portfolio manager at Pzena Investment Management, which manages more than US$60 billion (S$80.73 billion) and owns Citi shares.

“We are confident the bank can control expenses after the reorganisation,” and it has strong growth prospects in corporate banking, he said.

Citigroup shares rose 49 per cent since it announced the overhaul in mid-September, outpacing a 26 per cent climb for the KBW Bank Index. The bank’s stock trades at 0.57 of book value, a measure of performance that falls short of JPMorgan Chase’s 1.73 or Bank of America’s 1.1.

But the company’s turnaround efforts also caused internal turmoil. Workers avoided signing up to long-term projects during the six-month reorganisation because they were unsure if they would be laid off, said a source who declined to be identified discussing personnel matters.

The process was lengthy because it affected many levels of the organisation, said a separate source close to the company.

The outlook for Citi is improving because of its job cuts, the quality of its loan portfolio and its reduced exposure to paper losses on securities, said Mr Ian Lapey, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which oversees US$30 billion and owns Citi shares.

Citigroup’s reshuffle represents an inflection point that will increase its efficiency, said Mr Hunter Doble, a portfolio manager at Hotchkis & Wiley, which has US$31 billion under management and owns shares of Citi.

Meeting the bank’s target of 11 per cent to 12 per cent return on tangible equity would fuel big jump in the stock, given that its current profitability is much lower and will get closer to industry peers, Mr Doble said.

Citi will report its first quarter earnings on April 12 and hold a virtual shareholders meeting on April 30. It lost US$1.8 billion in the fourth quarter after taking several one-off charges that included losses with currency devaluation in Argentina and higher contributions to the FDIC, that ensures deposits.

The lender’s biggest challenges are improving profits in banking and wealth management, according to Nerby at Moody’s.

Challenges ahead

In an effort to boost performance, Fraser recently hired two prominent executives to run the divisions: Mr Viswas Raghavan, former head of global investment banking at JPMorgan, and Mr Andy Sieg, who previously led Bank of America’s Merrill Wealth Management unit.

The recruitment of highly-compensated executives was a snub to internal talent and detrimental to morale as employees were going through waves of layoffs, said the first source and another two people who also declined to be identified discussing personnel matters.