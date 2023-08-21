Citi mulls over plan to split Institutional Clients Group in overhaul, FT reports

LONDON – Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser is considering a plan to disband the bank’s biggest division, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday.

The plan envisages splitting the bank’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG) into its three primary business segments: investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the proposal.

The ICG, which provides financial services to institutional investors and governments, is one of the biggest divisions of the bank.

ICG generated more than 50 per cent of the bank’s US$19.4 billion (S$26.3 billion) revenue in the second quarter.

The new segments will be run by their current heads, who would report directly to Ms Fraser, the newspaper said.

This move comes as Mr Paco Ybarra, CEO of the division, is set to leave in the first half of 2024, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report. REUTERS