Citi mulls over plan to split Institutional Clients Group in overhaul, FT reports

The Institutional Clients Group, which provides financial services to institutional investors and governments, is one of the biggest divisions of the bank. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
49 min ago

LONDON – Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser is considering a plan to disband the bank’s biggest division, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday.

The plan envisages splitting the bank’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG) into its three primary business segments: investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the proposal.

The ICG, which provides financial services to institutional investors and governments, is one of the biggest divisions of the bank.

ICG generated more than 50 per cent of the bank’s US$19.4 billion (S$26.3 billion) revenue in the second quarter.

The new segments will be run by their current heads, who would report directly to Ms Fraser, the newspaper said.

This move comes as Mr Paco Ybarra, CEO of the division, is set to leave in the first half of 2024, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report. REUTERS

More On This Topic
DBS becomes largest foreign bank in Taiwan after merger with Citi’s consumer banking unit
Citi programme allows mid-career switchers to join its markets business

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top