Citi appoints five Singaporeans to senior roles across Asia

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Citi Singapore on Tuesday said it has appointed five Singaporeans to senior roles in various business groups across Asia.

Consumer banking veteran Chan San San has been appointed private banking high net worth (HNW) head for Asia-Pacific from July.

In her new role based in Singapore, Ms Chan will lead and drive the growth of the HNW (net worth of US$10-25 million) segment to meet Citi's ambitions in this space.

This includes serving HNW clients' private banking needs; developing and implementing a focused strategy which will involve platform product integration and robust client acquisition; expanding staffing of banker teams; and overseeing the end-to-end expansion and ongoing management of this segment, said the bank in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Ng has been appointed Singapore head of integrated corporate bank. He will be responsible for clients in the corporates, financial institutions and public sector groups, as well as have oversight of the global subsidiaries group.

Mr Ng, who joined Citi as a management associate in 2006, was most recently head of global subsidiaries group for Singapore.

He takes over from Gary Chan, who will move on to head the integrated corporate bank in Taiwan from Oct 1, 2021. Mr Chan will succeed Vivian Tan, who will be retiring from the bank after 21 years.

Based in Singapore, Kelvin Goh - with over 17 years of experience in investment banking - has been appointed Asia-Pacific head of financial institutions group for investment banking. He was most recently the Asia-Pacific head of insurance, financial institutions group, investment banking.

Mr Goh will continue to serve as Singapore head of corporate finance for investment banking. He joined Citi in 2018.

Based in Shenzhen, Toh JianXun has been appointed co-head of TMT (technology, media, and telecom) for the Asia corporate bank.

He will continue to serve in his current role as head of TMT for the China corporate bank, where he has played a critical role in "strengthening Citi's position as the key bank for some of China's most important technology clients", said the lender.

Mr Toh joined Citi in 2010 and moved to the China corporate bank in 2013, where he has held a number senior positions across different businesses including corporate finance.

Amol Gupte, Citi Asean head and country officer for Singapore, said: "Importantly, the moves signal our commitment to develop local talent, provide opportunities for personal and professional growth across our global network, and offer our people a long-term career in the bank."

Earlier in June, the bank appointed Singaporean Faye Ong as its new private bank head of family office advisory for Asia.

In May, another Singaporean, Serene Gay, was appointed Singapore head of credit cards and personal loans.