Citi appoints Amit Dhawan as head of Citi Commercial Bank for Singapore

SINGAPORE – Citigroup said on April 23 that it has appointed Mr Amit Dhawan as the head of Citi Commercial Bank for Singapore, effective April 22, according to a statement.

The bank said Mr Dhawan, who has more than three decades of banking experience, will oversee all Citi Commercial Bank business and operations in the city-state and will be responsible for driving the business’ strategy and financial performance.

“Singapore is an important hub for Citi Commercial Bank, given its status as a top financial centre as well as its proximity and connectivity to other Asian markets,” Ms Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi Commercial Bank for Asia North, Australia and Asia South clusters, said in the statement.

“We are seeing the emergence of a number of emerging and mid-sized corporates in Singapore that are pursuing regional and global expansion,” Ms Kalra added.

Mr Dhawan will continue to be Citi’s head of emerging corporates for Asia, a role he has held since 2017, Citi said. Mr Dhawan was Citi’s Asia-Pacific head of commercial lending management from 2012 to 2017, according to the statement. REUTERS