Bitcoin hits record US$28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

LONDON (REUTERS) - Bitcoin on Wednesday (Dec 30) hit a record US$28,599.99 (S$37,887), taking gains this year past 295 per cent amid heightened interest from bigger investors.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7 per cent at US$28,375. Since breaking US$20,000 for the first time on Dec 16 it has surged by nearly half.

Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger US investors, in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and the potential for quick gains, as well as expectations that it would become a mainstream payment method.