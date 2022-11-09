Binance plans to buy rival FTX in bailout as crypto market crumbles

WASHINGTON/LONDON - Crypto giant Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX’s non-US unit to help cover a “liquidity crunch” at the rival exchange, in a stunning bailout that raised fresh concerns among investors about cryptocurrencies.

The deal between high-profile rivals Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive, and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao came as speculation about FTX’s financial health snowballed into US$6 billion (S$8.4 billion) of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday morning.

The pressure on FTX came in part from Mr Zhao, who had tweeted on Sunday that Binance would liquidate its holdings of the rival’s token due to unspecified “recent revelations”.

“It’s scary to think that FTX, which is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, was bitten by liquidity concerns and Binance, their biggest rival, is coming to their rescue,” said Mr Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier, financial services provider and brokerage.

The move, a dramatic reversal in fortunes of billionaire Bankman-Fried, 30, is the latest emergency rescue in the world of cryptocurrencies this year, as investors pulled out from riskier assets amid rising interest rates. The cryptocurrency market has fallen by about two-thirds from its peak to US$1.07 trillion.

Major cryptocurrencies initially rallied on the news of the deal on Tuesday, but those gains were quickly erased.

FTX token – which gives holders discounts on FTX trading fees – was last trading at US$5.33, having slumped by more than three-quarters. Bitcoin, the biggest digital token, was down 11 per cent.

In a blog, Coinbase Global assured investors it had minimal exposure to FTX after its shares fell more than 10 per cent.

Mr Bankman-Fried, whose net worth is US$16.6 billion according to Forbes, had said just months ago he had billions on hand to help struggling digital asset platforms.

In May, he revealed a 7.6 per cent stake in Robinhood Markets, capitalising on the trading app’s weakened share price. Tuesday’s developments left FTX investors scrambling to figure out what the deal with Binance means for their investment in FTX, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In a note to investors late on Tuesday, shared on Twitter and verified by a source familiar with the situation, Mr Bankman-Fried tried to reassure FTX investors, saying that “protecting shareholders is our highest priority” ,but said details of the deal were “still being hashed out”. FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, and it remains to be seen whether it will close.

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, will conduct due diligence in coming days as the next step toward an acquisition of FTX.com. The United States operations of Binance and FTX are not part of the deal, said Mr Bankman-Fried, who is from California but lives in the Bahamas where FTX is based.

It is not clear how regulators will regard a deal between the two crypto exchanges.