Big three banks in push to help small businesses

All three of Singapore's big banks are making efforts to help small and micro businesses hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic secure much-needed funding.

Since March, South-east Asia's largest bank, DBS, has approved nearly 10,000 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), it said in a statement yesterday.

Of these, more than 5,000 loans totalling over $800 million went to micro enterprises. Most of these loans were collateral-free.

Ms Tan Su Shan, DBS' group head of institutional banking, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the bank estimates there is unmet funding of $1.2 billion to $3.2 billion for micro enterprises or businesses with an annual revenue of up to $1 million.

A study published last year by Validus Capital found that SMEs in Singapore face a financing gap of $20 billion.

Ms Tan said: "While some micro enterprises may have flown under the radar, we are proactively reaching out to these businesses now. For us, these smaller companies would be better served digitally, end to end."

Half of the loans given to micro enterprises since March were for customers who had no prior borrowing relationship with DBS.

The bank has more than 40,000 micro enterprise customers.

DBS this year launched a collateral-free digital business loan of up to $200,000, to be disbursed within one working day, with no financial statements needed in the application process.

Ms Joyce Tee, DBS' group head of SME banking, said micro enterprises may not be familiar with the support available to them, even though many have viable business models and the potential to grow.

"That is why we have gone out of our way to ensure micro enterprises are well supported to weather the economic storm, and we are heartened that many businesses we supported through the early days of Covid-19 are beginning to see the green shoots of recovery."

Besides loans, DBS is intensifying efforts to help companies improve their overall business operations, said Ms Tan.

Plans in the pipeline include a digital procurement hub that will link buyers and suppliers who have complementary needs.

"It's about helping them to grow their top line with relevant data, reduce transaction costs, and putting them on trade platforms to find their supply chain and get them paid on time."

Ms Tan added that the bank has mined and programmed its data trove to give businesses personalised advice. For example, it uses machine learning to send contextualised alerts to firms on platforms such as corporate banking portal DBS Ideal, to advise them on how they can manage interest rate and foreign exchange risks in response to real-time developments.

More help is also on the way for specific sectors. In March, DBS launched a food and beverage digital relief package that enables businesses to set up an online food-ordering site in just three business days. It plans to roll out a similar package for SMEs in retail and tourism.

The moves by DBS are part of its broader plan to enhance its digital services amid greater competition from non-bank players that will soon be issued licences to do so.

Meanwhile, OCBC Bank has made a total of over $1 billion in collateral-free loans to 6,000 micro and small businesses. Half of these went to customers who did not have borrowing facilities with the bank.

Mr Linus Goh, OCBC's head of global commercial banking, said: "In the second half of this year, we have observed some early signs of green shoots in certain industries and businesses, with a growing interest in new loans to support these opportunities."

United Overseas Bank (UOB) has disbursed more than $1.3 billion in collateral-free loans to small and micro businesses since March.

Mr Lawrence Loh, UOB's head of group business banking, said the bank has digitalised the entire loan application process for small business customers.

He added that through UOB's tie-ups with ecosystem partners, small businesses can apply for loans based on data relating to their online sales performance and day-to-day operations, without the need to submit financial statements.