Big data, big opportunity: Serving more in Asean by getting to know them better

When Ms Rachel Tan started working about six years ago, she decided that she wanted to keep a keen eye on her expenses.

But it wasn’t as easy as she thought it would be. The financially prudent 29-year-old public relations executive was relying on a free money tracking app on her smartphone then, because the feature wasn’t available on her banking app.

“I had to manually include every transaction I made. Sometimes I would forget for a few days, then I would have to backtrack and check what I spent on with different cards.

“After about a month or two, I just gave up on it,” she says.

Today, banking apps often offer a simpler and pain-free process. Ms Tan uses UOB TMRW (pronounced as “tomorrow”). The app consolidates all her transactions in one place, grouping them into categories like dining and shopping across payment methods.

“It helps me manage my money better, because I can see what I’ve been spending on, and how much I save and invest all through the same app,” says Ms Tan.

“I also receive insights on my spending habits, and monthly reports. I use these insights to adjust my budget as and when it’s needed.”

The UOB TMRW app, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI), was launched in Singapore late last year. The bank was the first in Singapore to launch AI-driven personalised insights via its UOB Mighty app in 2019, which has been renamed to UOB TMRW, says Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB head of group personal financial services.