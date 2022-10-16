Banking on talent: How this firm is equipping its people with in-demand skills

Ms Gan Zhen Yin, 25, never planned for a career in technology. Today, as a senior officer focusing on cyber-security, her background in history is, well, history.

How did that happen? “After I graduated earlier this year, I was searching for roles that were more related to my field of study in university,” says the history graduate, adding that many of her friends who also majored in humanities tend to work in the civil service.

A video on social media changed her career aspirations. “It was a short clip by a cyber-security forensics specialist,” says Ms Gan. “I was intrigued.”

Another pivotal moment: Discovering UOB’s Technology Development Programme (TDP); It altered her career path.

Ms Gan is one of 75 participants in the first batch of the bank’s TDP, focusing on the cyber-security track. Launched in July 2022, TDP is a 12-month entry level programme aimed at helping fresh graduates and young professionals kick-start a technology career in banking. They do not need prior experience in technology.

TDP focuses on practical training, with a learn-and-apply format. Participants rotate between classroom courses and on-the-job training. “During the first month, we attended various courses to gain knowledge on basic IT infrastructure. Then, I was posted to UOB’s technology department,” Ms Gan says.

She is part of a team that organises activities to foster and maintain a healthy cyber-security culture within the bank. Activities range from organisation-wide awareness campaigns to smaller-scale plans that inform her colleagues of updates to the IT system relevant to their department, she says.

Says Mr Dean Tong, 49, head of Group Human Resources, UOB: “Our people are our greatest asset. We have put in place a wide range of training programmes geared towards future trends and skill sets so that they will thrive in the new banking landscape.”