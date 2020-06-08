Bank of Singapore appoints industry veteran Lim Leong Guan as new global head of products

SINGAPORE - Bank of Singapore said on Monday (June 8) that it has appointed industry veteran Lim Leong Guan as its new global head of products with immediate effect.

He will be a member of the bank's management committee reporting to chief executive Bahren Shaari, and will concurrently be OCBC Bank's head of group wealth products, said Bank of Singapore in a statement.

Mr Lim, 51, has held various senior management roles during a 25-year career at UBS Wealth Management, where he was most recently the Asia-Pacific head of wealth planning and Singapore head of investment products and services.

He played pivotal roles in developing product strategy across Asia Pacific and establishing product platforms in Taiwan, Japan and China at the Swiss bank, said the statement.

At Bank of Singapore, he will lead product strategy and be responsible for the expansion and innovation of the bank's offerings across key areas, such as investment research and strategy, portfolio management, lending structuring and advisory, and wealth planning and trust.

Mr Bahren said in the statement that Mr Lim is widely recognised as one of the leading figures in the area of product innovation in Asia Pacific, with extensive experience in business transformation.

He added that over the past decade, clients across key markets have deepened their relationships with the bank and it is "constantly looking for strategic talent to enhance our value proposition".

"I am confident that (Mr Lim) will further broaden Bank of Singapore's strong franchise and its continued growth in the new decade," he said.

Mr Lim was conferred the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) Fellow award in 2016 in the area of wealth management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics.