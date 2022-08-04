Bank of England raises interest rates by most since 1995, warns of long recession

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The Bank of England (BOE) unleashed its biggest interest rate hike in 27 years as it warned Britain is heading for more than a year of recession under the weight of soaring inflation.

The half-point increase to 1.75 per cent was backed by eight of the bank's nine policymakers, who also kept up a pledge to act forcefully again in the future if needed, potentially putting similar hikes on the table for coming meetings.

The move came as officials predicted recession will begin in the fourth quarter, and last all the way through next year. That is the longest slump since the financial crisis. Officials expect the economy to shrink by around 2.1 per cent in total.

The BOE also boosted its forecast for the peak of inflation to 13.3 per cent in October amid a surge in gas prices, and warned that price gains will remain elevated throughout next year. That will sharpen a cost of living crisis that will see real disposable incomes fall more than at any time in around 60 years.

Even after billions of pounds of government support for struggling households, families are set to be around 5 per cent worse off by the end of next year, with incomes falling both this year and next.

Set against the gloomy outlook, the half-point hike, unprecedented since the BOE gained independence in 1997, is a sign officials are calling time on the era of cheap money and scrambling to keep pace with a wave of global tightening from its international peers.

The forecasts, based on average energy bills increasing by 75 per cent to around £3,500 (S$5,840) in October, also highlight the scale of the challenge awaiting the victor of the race to replace Mr Boris Johnson as British prime minister.

Inflationary pressures have "intensified significantly", the BOE said. "The latest rise in gas prices has led to another significant deterioration in the outlook for activity in the United Kingdom."

Alongside the decision, the BOE also laid out its plans for reducing the mammoth government bond holdings it amassed during the crisis.

Active sales, the first carried out by a major central bank, are likely to start after a confirmatory vote in September and will be in the region of around £10 billion a quarter.

Including redemptions, the BOE sees its stock of gilts declining around £80 billion in the first year of the program.

Officials said there would be a "high bar" to altering the plan.