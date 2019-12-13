Bangkok Bank buys Standard Chartered's Indonesian bank for $3.65 billion

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Bangkok Bank snapped up a controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata for about US$2.7 billion (SUS$3.65 billion) in the first major purchase of an overseas lender by a Thai bank.

The purchase of a near 90 per cent holding from Standard Chartered and a local partner fits with Bangkok Bank's strategy of transforming into a regional lender with a larger presence in Southeast Asian markets, according to a filing. Indonesia is a "highly attractive and fast growing market," it said.

Standard Chartered's disposal of its stake, which will net about US$500 million, comes as no surprise after the bank signaled in February that Permata is no longer core. The funds may be used to extend the emerging-markets lender's share repurchase program, which has already returned US$1 billion. Its shares climbed more than 2 per cent in Londonon Thursday (Dec 12).

DBS, OCBC and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were all said to be vying to buy Bank Permata. The Indonesian lender's owners were said to be seeking a valuation of more than 1.6 times its book value.

Considered a mid-sized lender, Permata operates over 300 branches in more than 60 cities in South-east Asia's biggest economy. Indonesia's banking sector, believed to be ripe for consolidation, has more than 100 lenders.

DBS and OCBC reportedly backed out of a bid after conducting due diligence as a result of a mismatch in fit. The decision not to throw in a bid was deemed positive by Citi analyst Robert Kong in a client note. This comes as a merger and acquisition (M&A) in Indonesia would face "significant challenges", he said.

It would mean a "multi-year rationalisation process" to manage network duplication and to squeeze out cost savings, he noted. Brick-and-mortar M&As would also conflict with Singapore banks' strategy of building digital banks to capture opportunities in Asean, Mr Kong added.

The deal for Bangkok Bank is a shift in tactics for Thailand's second-largest bank by assets, which has been viewed as conservative. The prospect of the purchase rattled investors, sparking a 4.4 per cent slide in Bangkok Bank's stock by the close Thursday to the lowest level since 2016.

The acquisition at 1,498 rupiah per share implies a valuation of 1.77 times book value, and will be financed via a combination of internal resources and routine funding, Bangkok Bank said, adding it doesn't expect to raise equity for the transaction.

It expects to complete the deal in 2020 subject to approvals and anticipates conducting a tender offer for the remaining stake in the Indonesian lender.

THAILAND'S CHALLENGES

Thailand's banking industry faces domestic challenges from an economic slowdown, elevated household debt, deteriorating asset quality and low interest rates. The Indonesian economy is expanding at more than twice the pace of Thailand's.

"The Indonesian banking sector is poised to continue delivering attractive growth while maintaining healthy margins," Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said in a statement.

Standard Chartered and Jakarta-listed PT Astra International each own about 44.6 per cent of Bank Permata. Earlier this year, Standard Chartered named Indonesia among four countries where it's focused on reducing costs.

The fact that Bangkok Bank is prepared to take on the challenge points to the limited growth opportunities at home, said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C Bernstein & Co.

Trade flows between Indonesia and Thailand aren't large enough to justify the deal, and there isn't much room for wealth operations in the country, Kwek said. "It says a lot about Thai opportunity, though, for a Thai bank to look to Indonesia for growth despite obvious challenges."

Bangkok Bank has operated in Indonesia since 1972. It has branches in Jakarta and sub-branches in Surabaya and Medan, according to its website.

The lender also has operations in other South-east Asian nations, East Asia, Europe and North America. Some 14 per cent of its revenue came from overseas last year, the most among Thai banks, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The Thai government is trying to encourage domestic mergers to make banks bigger and more competitive. Two lenders, TMB Bank Pcl and Thanachart Bank Pcl, are combining under that initiative to create the country's sixth-largest lender.

Shares of Bank Permata rose 4.4 per cent in Jakarta on Thursday, outperforming the 0.7 per cent drop in the country's benchmark index.