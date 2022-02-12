HSBC gets nod for acquisition

The authorities gave the green light for HSBC to acquire AXA Insurance in Singapore for US$529 million (S$711 million). There will be no impact on the terms of policies in force underwritten by AXA.
The authorities gave the green light for HSBC to acquire AXA Insurance in Singapore for US$529 million (S$711 million). There will be no impact on the terms of policies in force underwritten by AXA.
