AXA Insurance Singapore makes three new senior hires

SINGAPORE - AXA Insurance Singapore has added a new chief customer & operations officer role while also appointing a new managing director for retail and a new chief financial officer.

Jeremy Ong takes up the chief customer & operations officer role, and is responsible for all customer, information technology (IT) and operations activities. He will focus on enhancing the customer experience and driving marketing strategy, digital transformation and innovation efforts.

Mr Ong was most recently senior vice president of the group CEO office of NTUC Enterprise. He has experience in both the civil service and commercial sectors, and has held management positions across IT, sales and operations.

As the new managing director, retail, Julien Callard will oversee the company's retail business and general insurance distribution functions. This comes as AXA moves to streamline its business by merging its distribution functions and strategic business units.

Mr Callard was previously head of retail property & casualty at AXA Mexico. He joined the AXA Group in 2000 and has held senior positions across multiple countries spanning actuarial, risk, marketing and reinsurance.

Mauricio Coarasa, the new chief financial officer, joins from AXA Korea, where he held the same position. He has been with AXA since 2010, and held previous roles in the firm including AXA head of investments and head of strategic planning in Mexico. His experience is mainly in insurance, finance, and strategy consulting.

Mr Ong and Mr Coarasa's appointments are effective immediately while Mr Callard will start on Nov 1, 2019.

The new appointees will report to Jean Drouffe, CEO of AXA Singapore, and also join the company's executive committee.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeremy, Julien and Mauricio into their new positions. Jeremy's experience and expertise in customer relations, IT and digital transformation, will be an invaluable addition to the business as we scale efforts to further bolster our IT capabilities and improve services for our customers," said Mr Drouffe.

He added that he was delighted AXA was able to provide Mr Callard and Mr Coarasa with the platform to advance their careers.

"Both of them come with diverse skill sets and backgrounds that will serve to strengthen our executive committee. I look forward to working alongside all of them in furthering the growth of our business in Singapore."