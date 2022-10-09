As home loan rates rise in Singapore, how can home owners find ways to save?

Mr Kevin Ong, 46, is growing increasingly concerned about money. On top of higher daily expenses because of inflation, he was hit with another whammy: Higher mortgage payments.

His three-year fixed rate loan term at 1.61 per cent ended earlier this year.

He was offered an adjusted rate by his bank – at about 30 per cent more than what he had to pay every month.

“I was very affected by it because it makes a big difference. It’s additional monetary stress,” says the creative director, who is single and lives in a studio apartment in Tanjong Pagar.

Fixed home loan rates in Singapore hit a new high of 3.85 per cent on Tuesday. Since the start of 2022, interest rates offered by private financial institutions in Singapore have been rising as lenders take their cue from the US Federal Reserve. The US central bank has been aggressively raising its benchmark interest rates in a bid to tame the worst inflation it has seen in 40 years.

Singapore introduced a slew of property cooling measures in September to ensure prudent borrowing and prevent defaults from overstretched borrowers unable to service their loans as interest rates continue to rise.

For property loans from private financial institutions, the medium-term interest rate floor used to compute the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) and mortgage servicing ratio (MSR) was raised by 0.5 percentage points.

TDSR refers to the portion of one's gross monthly income that goes towards repaying all monthly debt obligations, while MSR is the portion used to pay property loans. MSR is only applicable to loans for Housing Board flats.

“The sustained surge in interest rates and persistent market volatility are eroding the value of our customers’ savings and upending their financial plans to take care of their everyday and long-term needs,” says Mr Jeremy Soo, managing director and head of Consumer Banking Group (Singapore), DBS Bank.