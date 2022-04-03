Almost half of Asean consumers want personalised digital banking services: Study

Like most digitally savvy Millennials, Ms Michelle Teo’s smartphone screen is cluttered with scores of apps, from music and video streaming to ride-hailing and digital banking.

With so many different apps and only a limited amount of time in a day, what makes her spend more time on one app over another?

“There are just some that are easier to use because I can do more things through it,” says the 28-year-old teacher.

In other words, convenience is king.

Convenience is also what she expects from financial services platforms.

“It’s much more convenient to settle things on my phone than wasting time queuing at the bank, especially for straightforward transactions,” says Ms Teo. “All my bills can be paid online, and I don’t need to use cash for most places in Singapore.”

On why UOB TMRW is the banking app she uses the most, Ms Teo says: “I enjoy the personalised touch because it is easy to read at a glance and relevant to me.

“The insights show me what I’ve been spending on and tend to recommend deals I’m interested in. It also reminds me when I have bills due, which is great for avoiding late fees.”