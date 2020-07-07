AIA Singapore makes key executive changes

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Insurer AIA Singapore has made several changes to its leadership team, effective Tuesday (July 7).

Ms Ho Lee Yen, who was chief customer and marketing officer, has taken on the role of chief distribution officer, while Ms Melita Teo, who was chief operations officer, has been appointed chief customer and digital officer.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan Kian Loy has been promoted to COO.

These management changes come shortly after Ms Wong Sze Keed became chief executive officer this month, after serving as chief distribution officer previously.

Said Ms Wong: "These changes are aligned with our efforts to continually reinvent AIA to better serve our customers and to enhance their digital experiences with us."

She added that the appointments reflect the firm's commitment to developing internal talents.

AIA said Ms Ho is an insurance veteran with more than 20 years of experience and a qualified actuary. She joined the company as chief partnership officer in 2011 and pioneered AIA's high net worth business and expanded its bancassurance segment.

"Her remit as chief distribution officer is to lead the transformation of the next-generation distribution force and spearhead the adviser-customer engagement model," AIA said.

Separately, in her 19 years with AIA, Ms Teo has taken on several leadership positions, including chief corporate solutions officer and chief business development officer.

In her new role as chief customer and digital officer, Ms Teo is responsible for "strengthening the customer, health and wellness propositions, advancing the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities and usage, and accelerating the delivery of an integrated digital experience across customers and distribution", the company said.

Mr Tan, who has been with AIA since 1996, will "drive the usage of digital tools and expand the customer-centric service proposition" in his new role as COO.

He previously led several core operation systems transformation initiatives, and institutionalised the use of Lean Six Sigma and robotics as new core skill sets, AIA said.