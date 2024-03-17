A year on from Credit Suisse's rescue, banks remain vulnerable

LONDON/ZURICH - A year after the banking crisis that felled Credit Suisse, the authorities are still considering how to fix lenders’ vulnerabilities – including in Switzerland, where the bank’s takeover by rival UBS created a behemoth.

The Swiss government-sponsored rescue of Credit Suisse and US bank salvages in March 2023 doused the immediate fires kindled by a run at little-known US regional lender Silicon Valley Bank.

But regulators and lawmakers are only starting to address how banks could better withstand deposit runs, and whether they need easier access to emergency cash.

A top global financial watchdog recently warned Switzerland must strengthen its banking controls, highlighting the risk that a failure of UBS – now one of the world’s biggest banks – would pose to the financial system.

“The banking system is no safer,” said Professor Anat Admati at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and co-author of the book The Bankers’ New Clothes: What’s Wrong With Banking And What To Do About It.

“Global banks can cause a lot of harm,” she added.

Rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis did little to avert 2023’s crash, as clients pulled cash from banks at unprecedented speed.

One of the key weaknesses that emerged in 2023 was that banks’ liquidity requirements proved insufficient.

Credit Suisse saw billions of deposits exiting in a matter of days, burning through what had appeared to be comfortable buffers of cash.

Introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, the so-called liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has become a key indicator of banks’ ability to meet cash demands.

LCRs require banks to hold sufficient assets that can be exchanged for cash to survive significant liquidity stress over 30 days.

European regulators are debating whether to shorten the period of acute stress to measure buffers banks need over shorter timeframes, of say one or two weeks, according to one person with knowledge of the discussions.

The move would echo calls by the acting Comptroller of the Currency in the United States, Mr Michael Hsu, who also made the case for a new ratio to cover stress over five days.

Mr Andres Portilla, managing director of regulatory affairs at the Institute of International Finance, a Washington-based bank lobby group, said that if such measures are put in place, “banks would need to hold higher levels of liquid assets and park more assets at the central banks”.

“Ultimately, funding could become costlier,” he said.