21 applications submitted for up to 5 Singapore digital bank licences: MAS

SINGAPORE - Singapore has received 21 applications for the up to five digital bank licences it will issue by the middle of this year.

They comprise seven bids for up to two digital full bank licences that can serve both retail and corporate customers, and 14 for up to three wholesale bank licences that are limited to non-retail clients, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Successful applicants will be announced in June this year. The new digital banks are expected to start operating by the middle of 2021.

MAS said the new digital bank licences had "attracted strong interest from a diverse group of applicants". They include e-commerce firms, technology and telecommunications companies, fintechs (such as crowd-funding platforms and payment services providers) and financial institutions.

"The majority of applicants are consortiums, with entities seeking to combine their individual strengths to enhance the digital bank’s value proposition, it added.

While no names were released by MAS, consortiums who have gone public on their bids include a Grab-Singtel tie-up, one led by gaming company Razer, a group led by Osim founder Ron Sim's V3 Group and EZ-Link with the Singapore Business Federation and property giant Far East Organization on board, and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Financial.

MAS announced its biggest move in two decades to open up the banking sector in June last year, with digital bank applications closing on Dec 31.

It reiterated on Tuesday that it will evaluate all eligible applications based on their value propositions including the innovative use of technology to serve customer needs, their ability to manage a prudent and sustainable digital

banking business, and their contributions to Singapore’s financial centre.

A digital bank offers banking services such as deposits, loans, debit and credit cards like a traditional bank, except that transactions are performed online and the bank does not have a physical branch.

It is different from digital banking, which refers to the online banking services that traditional banks offer to its customers now via the Internet or on mobile devices.

Digital-only banks that can operate at lower costs and offer services that differ from traditional lenders are not new. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan, South Korea as well as China already have digital banks in their markets. last year, both Hong Kong and Taiwan issued digital banking licences and Malaysia is expected to open applications for such licences this year.

The requirements for a digital full bank which serve retail customers are more onerous. Licencees must eventually meet the minimum paid-up capital requirement of $1.5 billion It must be based in Singapore and controlled by Singaporeans.

For a digital wholesale bank whose customers are limited to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other non-retail segments, licencees need $100 million in capital and can be majority-owned by foreign entities.

All digital banking aspirants in Singapore must show a path towards profitability, provide a five-year financial projection of the proposed digital bank. The applicant should also indicate when the proposed digital bank is expected to break even, even if the breakeven point is not within the first five years.

Applicants must also show a "clear value proposition" to meet underserved needs using technology. Among other requirements, at least one entity - which holds a 20 per cent stake - in a consortium should hold a minimum three-year track record in operating an existing technology or e-commerce business.