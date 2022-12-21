Bank of Japan switching gears may spell end of record US dollar bull run

LONDON - The US dollar’s biggest bull run in 40 years may have finally come to a screeching halt, now that the world’s last dovish central bank - the Bank of Japan (BOJ) - has finally relaxed its iron grip on long-term interest rates.

The BOJ shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to bond yield control, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more in a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.

Benchmark Japanese 10-year yields to their highest in seven years - effectively doubling long-term borrowing costs.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who steps down in April, said this was a technical measure aimed at improving the way the bond market works and in no way was a form of monetary tightening.

The timing caught investors off guard, pushing the yen up roughly 4 per cent against the dollar on Tuesday, its largest one-day gain in 24 years. The dollar regained some ground to trade up 0.3 per cent at 132.09 yen on Wednesday.

Against the Singapore dollar, the greenback was relatively unchanged on Wednesday. It edged up 0.09 per cent to 1.3527 Singdollars as at 11.29am, after slipping 0.25 per cent to 1.3515 on Tuesday.

The BOJ’s move will likely reduce demand for US Treasuries, analysts said. Japan, the world’s largest non-US holder of US government debt, has reduced its load of Treasuries for the last several months, selling them to defend the yen that at one point lost about 25 per cent of its value against the dollar and as hedging costs have skyrocketed.

The dollar has risen 9 per cent this year, as the Federal Reserve has jacked up interest rates to combat inflation at 40-year highs. It has clocked the most gains against the yen, which has been weighed down by the BOJ’s policy of controlling longer-term yields.

As other central banks, from the Bank of England, to the European Central Bank, and the Reserve Bank of Australia, have raised their own rates, dollar bulls have run out of puff. Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. currency is heading for its biggest quarterly loss since late 2010. But the dollar could, until now, count on its edge against the yen, to prolong its bull run.

Societe Generale’s head of FX strategy Kit Juckes said the dollar’s second-biggest run-up since February 1985 was effectively over.

“However we dress up the world, the Fed is crawling towards the end of its rate-hiking cycle,” he said. “The rate hikes are going to get smaller and smaller and eventually, there will be nothing and that will be the end of that story.”

“The question will now centre on whether the market believes the BOJ that this is simply a technical adjustment or the beginning of a more profound hawkish pivot,” JPMorgan credit strategists Eric Beinstein and Nathaniel Rosenbaum said.

“The latter would imply more rate volatility but also a path to eventual lower hedging costs.” REUTERS