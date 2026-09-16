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Bank of Japan set to raise rates under pressure from inflation, US

TOKYO – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is poised to raise interest rates again on Sept 18 to counter inflation fuelled by surging energy prices and to support the yen, under Washington’s watchful eye.

Markets are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s decision on Sept 16 , after the European Central Bank announced an increase last week.

For the BOJ, which meets on Sept 17 and 18, suspense is limited: Some of its members have themselves sent signals suggesting they will raise its key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.25 per cent, the highest level in more than three decades.

The last hike was in June.

Pressure has increased on officials to lift borrowing costs as a spike in oil prices caused by the Middle East crisis, which shows little sign of ending any time soon, is expected to keep putting upward pressure on inflation.

Meanwhile, the cheap yen is also driving up the cost of imported goods.

Inflation accelerated in July towards the 2 per cent target set by the BOJ.

“A hike to 1.25 per cent at the September policy meeting has already been priced in,” Takehiko Nakao, Japan’s former currency chief and former president of the Asian Development Bank, told AFP.

“In the face of advancing inflation, interest rates must be raised in a timely manner to contain it. If the response is delayed... you may end up having no choice but to raise rates sharply,” he added.

This points to the prospect of further, closely spaced hikes as the war in the Middle East drags on.

“We expect inflation excluding fresh food and energy to rise further towards 2.5 per cent by early 2027,” said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics.

“And if the government does not resume subsidies for electricity and gas, higher generation costs could lift headline inflation well above 3 per cent, ” said Thieliant, who expects rates to hit 2 per cent by mid-2027.

Weak yen

Central bankers are also minded to provide support to the yen, which fell in July to its weakest level against the dollar in 40 years, prompting a historic joint intervention in foreign exchange markets by the United States and Japan to provide support.

The unit had been weighed in particular by the wide gap between Japan’s still low interest rates and those of the Federal Reserve, which encouraged investors to favour better-yielding dollar-denominated assets.

The “joint intervention in late July had a short-lived impact on the yen, but has increased pressure on the BOJ to accelerate the pace of rate hikes”, said Shigeto Nagai, an analyst at Oxford Economics.

“Financial markets appear to reflect the idea that the US Treasury secretary demands faster rate hikes in exchange for intervention,” he said.

“The economic and political cost of disappointing markets and the US has become too big for the BOJ and government to ignore,” he warned.

In an August conversation with BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed “strong support for Japan’s decisive market and monetary steps to address the substantial undervaluation of the yen”.

After years of ultra-accommodative policy up to 2024, “ the BOJ’s slow move towards normalising interest rates is a major factor behind the weak yen”, said Nakao.

A weak yen tends to make imported goods more expensive, thus fuelling inflation. While it can strengthen the competitiveness of Japanese exporters, “the downside – declining purchasing power weighing on consumption and investment – is not sufficiently understood”, warned Nakao.

Above all, to support the yen “it is important that the Japanese government reduce its outstanding debt and secure market confidence”.

The fiscal policy of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which favours a robust stimulus with higher public spending – notably on defence and tax breaks – is worrying investors.

The yield on Japan’s 10-year government bonds climbed above 3 per cent on Sept 15 , its highest level since 1996.

Adding to market concerns was Japan’s approval on Sept 15 of a drastic reduction in the sales tax on food, starting in April. AFP