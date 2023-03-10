Bank of Japan keeps low rates as Kuroda sticks to script at swan song meeting

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and held off making changes to its controversial bond yield control policy, leaving options open ahead of a leadership transition in April.

Though widely expected by most analysts, the decision sent the yen and local bond yields tumbling as some investors unwound bets retiring central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda would tweak the yield curve control (YCC) at his last policy meeting.

Mr Kuroda leaves the bank with a mixed legacy: his massive stimulus is praised for pulling the economy out of deflation, but straining bank profits and distorting market function with prolonged low interest rates.

The BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent .

It also left unchanged a band set around the 10-year yield target that allows the yield to rise up to 0.5 per cent.

“The decision to uphold policy rates comes at a cost. The BOJ will be forced to continue its massive JGB purchases to stem speculation of additional YCC tweaks, which will worsen market liquidity,” said Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior economist at Oxford Economics..

The yen was last down about 0.49 per cent at 136.78 against the US dollar, trimming losses after a knee-jerk plunge of as much as 0.6 per cent after the no-surprises decision.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield pulled back sharply from the BOJ’s 0.5 per cent ceiling to stand at 0.445 per cent, while the Nikkei average lost 1.23 per cent due to declines in bank shares.

Many investors expect the central bank to phase out YCC when Mr Kuroda’s successor, Kazuo Ueda, takes the helm in April.

“Ueda won’t abruptly move and probably wait until his second meeting in June, in changing forward guidance and YCC,” said Masamichi Adachi, senior Japan economist at UBS Securities.

“The BOJ will likely abandon its 10-year bond yield target, while maintaining negative interest rates, to arrest distortions in the yield curve,” he said.

For now, the BOJ maintained its dovish guidance on the future policy path, saying that it expects short- and long-term policy rates to remain “at their present or lower levels.”

The BOJ kept unchanged its view Japan’s economy will likely recover. But it offered a bleaker view than in January on output and exports to say they were “moving sideways” in a nod to recent weaknesses in factory production and overseas demand.

In January, the central bank said output and exports were increasing as a trend.