Bank of England raises interest rates, bringing borrowing costs to 15-year high

LONDON - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25 per cent on Thursday, and gave a new warning that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time.

Unlike the US Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank - which also both raised rates by a quarter-point last week - the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee gave little suggestion that rate hikes were about to end as it battles high inflation.

“The MPC will ensure that Bank Rate is sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target,” the BoE said in fresh guidance about the outlook for borrowing costs.

“Some of the risks of more persistent inflationary pressures may have begun to crystallise,” it added.

Governor Andrew Bailey stressed that message to reporters after the announcement, even as the economy looked set to grow only minimally over the coming years.

“I don’t think it is time to, sort of, declare it’s all over and we’re, sort of, sitting where we are for the moment,” he said.

“We have to remain evidence-driven. We’ve continued to use language which we’ve used before, which is to say, if we get more evidence of more persistent inflation, then we will have to react to that.”

Bailey also said it was far too soon to speculate about the timing of any rate cuts.

Sterling briefly dipped after the data and financial markets moved to price in a roughly two-thirds chance of another quarter-point interest rate rise to 5.5 per cent in September.

Bailey said the pace of pay growth was “materially above” the BoE’s previous forecasts which suggested it would take longer for the knock-on effects of high inflation to fade than it did for them to appear.

Wage rises had been a bigger driver of high inflation than companies’ profit margins, the BoE said.

British inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent last year and has fallen more slowly than elsewhere, standing at 7.9 per cent in June, the highest of any major economy.

Economists polled by Reuters last week forecast BoE rates would peak at 5.75 per cent later this year. The BoE’s own forecasts were based on recent market assumptions - which have now eased somewhat - that rates would peak at over 6% and average nearly 5.5% over the next three years.

“One weak data point will not be enough for the Bank to be satisfied that inflation is now on a sustainable trajectory. We expect at least one more 25 bps rate hike in September,” said Thomas Pugh, an economist with accountancy firm RSM UK.

Policymakers voted 6-3 for the increase, but were split three ways on the decision for the first time this year. Two MPC members - Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel - voted for a bigger, half-point increase, while Swati Dhingra again voted for no change, warning of the risk of smothering the economy.

Markets had seen a roughly one-in-three chance of a bigger increase to 5.5 per cent, which would have repeated June’s big rise.