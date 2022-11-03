Bank of England makes biggest rate hike in 33 years, says UK already in recession

LONDON - The Bank of England (BOE) raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3 per cent on Thursday, its biggest rate rise since 1989, and said it thinks the British economy has already entered a recession that could last two years - longer than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The pound slid briefly below US$1.12 after the decision as the central bank said it “might” raise interest rates again because of a “very challenging” economic outlook.

But it pushed back against expectations for further steep hikes, saying Britain faces a long and painful recession.

The BOE forecasts inflation will hit a 40-year high of around 11 per cent during the current quarter.

Thursday’s rise in borrowing costs - the biggest in 33 years apart from a failed attempt to support the pound on Black Wednesday in 1992 - was in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll, but was not unanimous.

Two policymaker voted for smaller increases of a quarter and half a percentage point respectively, as the economy was probably already in recession.

But the majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said rates would need to rise higher still, although probably not as high as the 5.2 per cent that was priced into financial markets when the BOE finalised its forecasts.

“Further increases in Bank Rate might be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target, albeit to a peak lower than priced into financial markets,” the BOE said in unusually specific guidance to investors.

Just before Thursday’s policy decision, markets expected rates to peak at around 4.75 per cent.

“The Committee continues to judge that, if the outlook suggests more persistent inflationary pressures, it will respond forcefully, as necessary,” the MPC added.

Central banks across the Western world are responding to similar challenges. Inflation has rocketed over the past year due to residual labour shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks since the Covid-19 pandemic and - in Europe’s case - a big increase in energy bills since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The United States Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate, also by 0.75 percentage points, on Wednesday to a range of 3.75-4. per cent, and the European Central Bank increased its deposit rate by the same amount to 1.5 per cent last week. The Fed said future rate rises might come in smaller steps.

Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the “government’s number one priority is to grip inflation, and today the Bank has taken action in line with their objective to return inflation to target”.