Bank of England in emergency talks as Credit Suisse crisis deepens: Report

LONDON - The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts last night amid rising concerns as the crisis deepens in Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The report comes after the turbulence at Credit Suisse renewed fears of a banking crisis that is reshaping international financial conditions on a daily – or even hourly – basis.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

A day after Credit Suisse’s chief executive Ulrich Koerner pleaded for patience, shares of Swiss lender suffered their worst slump ever and its credit derivatives blew out to levels reminiscent of the financial meltdown of 2008.

The rout triggered a global sell-off in risk assets, with European stocks falling the most in a year.

Traders pared back bets on a half-point interest rate increase by the European Central Bank on Thursday, and the Treasury Department was reviewing the US financial sector’s exposure to the Swiss lender.

By late Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma had stepped in, pledging to provide a liquidity backstop if needed.

The dramatic events marked the culmination of a wild week, with Credit Suisse in focus as investors watched for weak links in the European financial system following the collapse of three smaller US banks.

“Credit Suisse by some standards might be too big to fail, but also too big to be saved,” said Dr Nouriel Roubini, the economist known for his bearish views of the global economy.

Anything that happens to the company “would be of systemic effect, not just for the European financial system, but also for the global financial system”.

Bloomberg reported earlier Wednesday that the government, central bank and Finma were in contact to discuss ways to stabilise Credit Suisse.

Ideas floated – beyond the public show of support – included a separation of the bank’s Swiss unit and a long-shot orchestrated tie-up with larger Swiss rival UBS Group, people familiar with the matter said, cautioning that it is unclear which, if any, of these steps would actually be executed.

UBS CEO Ralph Hamers declined to answer any “hypothetical” questions about Credit Suisse.

Chairman Axel Lehmann said that government assistance wasn’t “a topic” and that the company’s efforts to return to profitability are not comparable to the severe liquidity issues hitting smaller lenders in the United States.

“There are no indications of a direct risk of contagion for Swiss institutions due to the current turmoil in the US banking market,” Finma and the Swiss National Bank said in their statement.

They added they are “following developments very closely and are in close contact with the Federal Department of Finance to ensure financial stability”. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG