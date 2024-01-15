Baidu shares dive most since 2022 after SCMP report links AI to China’s PLA

HONG KONG - Baidu shares plunged their most in more than a year after a report linked its Ernie AI platform to key Chinese military research into artificial intelligence (AI).

The search engine leader, generally considered one of China’s leaders in AI development, fell more than 10 per cent on Monday (Jan 15) morning, deepening losses from US trading last Friday.

Traders in Hong Kong cited a South China Morning Post report about how the People’s Liberation Army’s Strategic Support Force - which oversees cyberwarfare - had established a “physical link” between its own AI platform and Baidu’s ChatGPT-like Ernie.

The hook-up with the PLA raises concerns that Washington may consider imposing sanctions to curtail that collaboration, given ongoing efforts to contain its geopolitical rival. It’s unclear however what that alleged link to Baidu entailed, and the South China Morning Post report didn’t elaborate. Representatives for Baidu had no immediate comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong, said: “People are worried about sanctions on Baidu obviously after the news report about military ties. They fear that the US government may announce measures to target Baidu. The company hasn’t clarified either after the news.

“The overall sentiment over China is weak and US-China relationship is still intense, so investors sell first no matter the news is true or not.”

Baidu in 2023 debuted Ernie - the country’s earliest answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT - jumping to the forefront of a nationwide development frenzy that’s caught up dozens of startups and most tech leaders from Tencent Holdings to Alibaba Group Holding.

Baidu’s Ernie Bot amassed 70 million users three months after its public roll-out, and the company claims its self-developed model has matched GPT-4 in terms of general capabilities. BLOOMBERG