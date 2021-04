SINGAPORE - The 45 container vessels that arrived here late due to the Suez Canal blockage had all been cleared by Tuesday (April 27), a month or so after the Ever Given cargo megaship was freed.

A spokesman for port operator PSA Singapore told The Straits Times: "Operations remain smooth as we work closely with our stakeholders to connect the cargo to their next destinations and mitigate the delays arising from the Suez Canal blockage."