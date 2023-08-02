Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently

SYDNEY - Before Covid-19 sent one-third of the global workforce home, the Melbourne property surveyor that employs drone operator Nicholas Coomber called its 180-strong staff into the office every day at 9am to hand out assignments.

Now that they work from home, the surveyors travel straight to the field as early as 7.30am, enabling Mr Coomber to pick up his children from daycare earlier than before the pandemic.

“If they were to say ‘everyone back in the office’, I would probably be asking for a raise,” said Mr Coomber, who still visits the office once or twice a week. “You get more family time. You can actually finish work at 5pm, rather than finishing at 5pm and then spending 45 minutes trying to get home.”

As corporate leaders from JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon to Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk call for an end to pandemic-era remote work arrangements, unions in Australia are setting a precedent and fighting back, taking to court the country’s biggest bank and wrangling with the federal government to demand work from home, or WFH, as it is known, to become the norm.

“All the deep changes in the Australian labour market have come out of crises. When you have a jolt, you never return to the way the world was,” said Professor John Buchanan, head of the University of Sydney’s Health and Work Research Network.

“We’re always ahead of the pack in the English-speaking world, say compared with the UK, US, New Zealand.”

Empowered by the lowest unemployment rate in half a century, staff at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) took the lender to the industrial tribunal to challenge a directive to work from the office half of the time.

In April, the CEO of Australia’s third-largest bank, National Australia Bank (NAB), ordered 500 senior managers back to the office full-time.

In July, NAB agreed to a union deal that gives all employees, including the 500 managers, the right to request WFH, with limits on grounds of refusal.

That same week, the public sector union struck a deal which lets Australia’s 120,000 federal employees request WFH an unlimited number of days.

By comparison, Canada’s federal workers ended a two-week strike in May with a wages agreement that came without the WFH protections they wanted.

And in the European Union, lawmakers are still negotiating updates to decades-old “telework” protections to fit a post-lockdown economy, where actual office attendance is down from 2019 levels anywhere from a fifth in Tokyo to more than half in New York, according to global real estate company Jones Lang Lasalle.

“The genie’s out of the bottle: working from home is something that is staying well beyond Covid-19 and the pandemic,” said Ms Melissa Donnelly, the Community and Public Sector Union secretary who negotiated the Australian federal agreement.

“What was possible around working from home has absolutely been transformed,” she added. “This is what this deal achieves. It will have a flow on effect across different industries.”

CBA and NAB say that even before the union deals, their policies allowed flexible working arrangements, which were widely used.