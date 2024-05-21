Australian telco giant Telstra to slash up to 2,800 jobs to cut costs

SYDNEY - Leading Australian telecoms company Telstra said on May 21 it would cut up to 2,800 jobs or 9 per cent of its workforce, as part of its proposed measures to simplify operations and reduce costs.

Chief executive Vicki Brady said the job cuts would save the company around A$350 million (S$314 million), setting it up to better deal with “ongoing inflationary and cost pressures”.

Telecoms firms around the world are confronting seismic industry changes, grappling with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as traditional offerings such as landline phones become obsolete.

“Our industry and the world we are operating in is fast changing,” Ms Brady told reporters. “We have new and different competitors. We have rapid advances in technology. Our customer needs continue to evolve.”

Earlier this year Telstra, which employs some 30,000 staff, announced plans to scale-up its use of AI tools in customer service.

The company expects to record one-off restructuring costs of A$200 million to A$250 million in fiscal 2024 and 2025.

Telstra reiterated its earnings forecast for 2024 and said it expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for 2025 between A$8.4 billion and $8.7 billion.

Telstra had first announced a review of its products and services under its enterprise business in February.

It said on May 21 it had identified a number of actions under the review, which include streamlining its product portfolio and reducing network applications and services products in market by close to two-thirds.

Shares of the company fell as much as 2.7 per cent on May 21 and posted their biggest intraday drop in more than three months. REUTERS, AFP