Australian economy cools as household spending stays subdued

SYDNEY - Australia’s economy slowed in the final three months of last year as elevated interest rates and rising living costs dragged on household spending.

Gross domestic product (GDP) advanced 0.2 per cent, easing from an upwardly revised 0.3 per cent in the prior quarter, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed on March 6. From a year earlier, the economy grew 1.5 per cent, matching estimates, as did the quarterly change.

The subdued expansion remains below the annual decade average of 2.4 per cent, and is likely to increase pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to begin an easing cycle. It raised rates to a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent in November to contain inflation and kept them unchanged at last month’s meeting, while refusing to rule out a further hike.

The RBA predicts annual economic growth will trough at 1.3 per cent in the middle of this year, before regaining momentum as its estimates assume a lower cash rate from then on.

The March 6 data showed the household savings ratio climbed to 3.2 per cent from 1.9 per cent. Household spending was little changed in the fourth quarter, while government expenditure advanced 0.6 per cent, adding 0.1 percentage point to GDP.

“Higher interest rates, higher tax payments and higher prices (negative real wage growth) are clearly biting,” Andrew Ticehurst, senior economist at Nomura Holdings, said in a research note before the release. “With growth continuing to run at a below-potential pace, we expect the unemployment rate to rise steadily this year, and inflation to continue to gradually moderate.”

Bloomberg Economics expects growth to remain subdued, as sluggish consumer spending and weaker residential construction drag on economic activity. BLOOMBERG