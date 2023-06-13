Australian businesses, consumers at risk of sharp slowdown ahead

SYDNEY - Australian business and consumer surveys showed on Tuesday that storm clouds were gathering for the economy, with a slowdown in business activity accelerating and spending confidence staying near recession levels, amid warnings of more rate hikes to come.

A survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) that is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) showed its index of business conditions fell by a sizeable seven points to 8 in May, coming off highs seen in the past year.

Business confidence also slid back to negative territory, and, worryingly, forward orders, a leading indicator of demand, contracted in May, highlighting the risks to growth in the months ahead.

“There is a growing risk that the RBA’s attempts to maintain an even keel ‘run aground,’“ said NAB chief economist Alan Oster. “The trend over coming months will be important as the RBA tries to assess whether it has done enough and if underlying inflation pressures are easing in a timely way.”

The survey, however, pointed to persistent price pressures, with the measure of labour costs and purchase costs accelerating, in a concern for the RBA.

The central bank has raised rates by a whopping 400 basis points since May 2022 to an 11-year high of 4.1 per cent, and warned more increases may be needed.

NAB on Tuesday raised its call on peak rates in the current cycle, adding two more quarter-point hikes to 4.6 per cent.

The bank lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 0.5 per cent from 0.7 per cent, while forecasting the jobless rate would rise to 5 per cent by the end of 2024 from 3.7 per cent in April.

Markets are now pricing the risk of two more hikes, and see rates staying elevated for the remainder of 2023.

Consumers under the pump

Data from Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also points to the strains consumers are feeling as high living costs and surging mortgage rates erode spending power.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment rose 0.2 per cent in June to 79.2.

But that masked a significant difference before and after the RBA’s latest hike on June 6, with the confidence reading coming in at 72.6 after the increase, versus 89 before.

The year-ahead outlook for family finances and economic conditions dipped 2.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively, while the measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item fell by 5.7 per cent in June.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said falling confidence around jobs was of most concern in the survey, given that had been a bright spot in otherwise bleak responses over the past year.

Unemployment expectations rose sharply, with a sub-index surging 6.6 per cent to 131.3, marking the first weaker-than-average reading since May 2022.