Atome, ShopBack on track to get ‘buy now, pay later’ accreditation in S’pore by early next year

Providers, which will have to be re-accredited every three years, get a trustmark and a listing in a BNPL registry if they meet the requirements. PHOTOS: ATOME, SHOPBACK/FACEBOOK
Chor Khieng Yuit
Senior Correspondent
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Two major operators in the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) sector – Atome and ShopBack – are on track to receive accreditation by early 2024.

A third player – Grab PayLater – did not respond to Straits Times queries by press time.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top