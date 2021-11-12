A*Star's talent secondment scheme expanded for R&D projects abroad

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with research and development (R&D) projects abroad will soon be further supported in their efforts.

It was announced yesterday that the Technology for Enterprise Capability Upgrading (T-Up) programme will be enhanced to help defray the costs of seconding research and engineering talents abroad, thereby assisting firms in initiating or resuming overseas R&D projects.

Under the T-Up programme, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) seconds its research scientists and engineers to local companies to help them build in-house R&D capabilities and enhance their competitiveness.

From April 1 next year, qualifying costs for the T-Up scheme will be extended to include overseas costs such as living allowances and airfare, in addition to secondment and manpower costs.

More than 950 research scientists and engineers have been seconded to work with over local 850 firms since the programme was introduced in 2003.

"This will support our SMEs in their overseas R&D projects," said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong in announcing the enhanced programme at A*Star's SME Day, held at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

The event was held as part of the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology, which ends today.

Professor Tan Sze Wee, A*Star assistant chief executive of enterprise, said that as Singapore's economy opens up with the gradual reopening of international borders, the agency is seeking to help SMEs strengthen their innovation capacity and make R&D even more accessible to local enterprises.

"Along with fellow innovation and enterprise agencies, we look forward to driving more public-private R&D collaborations to help companies improve business processes, innovate and seize new opportunities, and translate those innovations into market-viable products," he said.

Three A*Star research scientists and engineers were given the T-Up Excellence Award for their exceptional contributions during their secondment.

They helped the companies strengthen R&D capabilities, develop innovative products and achieve significant business outcomes, said Mr Gan.

Among them was Mr Lim Eng Thiam, a senior research engineer at A*Star's Institute for Infocomm Research, who was seconded to local start-up SoundEye from July 2019 to June last year.

SoundEye specialises in sound recognition technologies for emergency monitoring, smart building and surveillance.

Mr Lim played a key role in the design and development of a sound recognition platform that has enabled the company to develop and commercialise two new products.

One of them is a non-intrusive emergency monitoring system which can detect abnormal sound and motion and is suitable for use in places like washrooms and bedrooms.

Another three researchers and engineers received the T-Up Emerging Talent Award for showing great potential in meeting industry needs and helping local companies grow.

Speaking at the event, Mr Gan outlined initiatives that are available to help companies plan their tech needs, advance business interests and facilitate their innovation journey.

He also encouraged companies to consider public-private partnerships to better identify industry needs and contribute to the development of solutions that can achieve economies of scale.

At the same time, the Government will continue to provide platforms that can help SMEs grow their businesses, he said.