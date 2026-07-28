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Assets under management in Singapore climb 10% to $6.7 trillion in 2025

Singapore now hosts 1,320 asset managers, up from 1,298 at the end of 2024.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s asset management industry posted robust growth in 2025, with assets under management (AUM) rising 10 per cent to $6.7 trillion, lifted by strong market performance and net inflows.

The growth was mainly driven by traditional AUM such as stocks and bonds, which rose 9 per cent year-on-year, according to the Singapore Asset Management Survey 2025, released on July 28.

In contrast, the combined growth rate of alternatives - private equity, venture capital, hedge fund, real estate and real estate investment trusts - slowed to 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

Some 76 per cent of the AUM were sourced from outside Singapore, and 88 per cent were invested globally.

Singapore’s net inflows grew by 29 per cent year-on-year in 2025.

The Republic now hosts 1,320 asset managers, up from 1,298 at the end of 2024, according to the survey.

Discretionary AUM - where fund managers make investment decisions on behalf of clients - accounted for more than half of total AUM in 2025, reflecting the expertise of investment professionals here, as well as Singapore’s appeal as a leading centre in Asia Pacific for investment and capital deployment, it added.

Among asset managers based in Singapore, assets managed with environmental, social and governance (ESG) overlay constituted 50 per cent of total AUM. There were 310 asset managers who offered ESG strategies in 2025.

At the end of 2025, 1,406 variable capital companies were incorporated or re-domiciled in Singapore for various use cases and fund strategies.

These umbrella or standalone VCCs, representing 3,443 sub-funds, were managed by over 50 per cent of regulated fund management companies in Singapore.

In 2025, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) to strengthen the local asset management and research ecosystem.

Under the programme, MAS invests in fund strategies that invest fully or substantially in Singapore public equities managed by asset managers that show a strong track record and proven investment capabilities.

These asset managers have also committed to growing their investment and research capabilities in Singapore.

The Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Industry Taskforce co-led by MAS and the Singapore Exchange also worked with the asset management industry to support the growth of the ETF market and offer more choices to investors.

MAS also continued with the Private Market Programme to anchor marquee managers in private equity, private credit and infrastructure in Singapore.

The survey showed Singapore’s asset management and funds ecosystem is well supported by a full range of fund service providers and professional services firms, such as lawyers, tax advisors, corporate secretaries, fund administrators and fund directors.

Leong Sing Chiong, MAS deputy managing director of markets and development told a news conference on July 28 that AUM in Singapore’s wealth segment grew at least as fast as the overall industry’s 10 per cent expansion.

He said the pace of new family office formations has moderated, but growth remains steady.

“Notwithstanding, in terms of AUM, wealth AUM conitnues to be strong whether from family offices or otherwise,” he said.

Singapore is home to over 2,000 single-family offices. This total grew sharply from about 400 offices in 2020, driven by political stability, financial hub status, and tax incentives.