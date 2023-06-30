ASML hit with new limits on chip gear exports to China

AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands published new export controls that will restrict more of ASML Holding’s chipmaking machines from being sent to China.

The new export control regulation will force ASML to apply for export licences for shipment of some advanced deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, systems.

The measures, which were published in the Dutch official gazette on Friday, will come into effect on Sept 1, the government said in a statement.

Although the measures do not specifically mention China or ASML, they are designed to restrict the shipments of three models of the company’s DUV machines to the Asian country, Bloomberg News previously reported.

ASML is one of the most important parts of the semiconductor supply chain, with a near-monopoly on the machines that chipmakers need to produce the most advanced chips.

It is already prohibited from selling its most cutting-edge technology, so-called extreme ultraviolet lithography, to Chinese companies.

“We have taken this step in the interest of our national security. It is good that the companies concerned now know where they stand. This way they can adapt to the new regulations in time,” Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in the statement.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has been pressing the Netherlands and other nations to help stop China from further developing its own chip industry, making advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing and strengthening its military capabilities.

The United States rolled out its own extensive export curbs, restricting the sale of some advanced semiconductors and chipmaking technologies to Chinese companies.

In January, Dutch and Japanese officials agreed in principle to join the US campaign.

Together, the three countries are the world’s top sources of machinery and have the expertise needed to make the world’s most advanced semiconductors.

ASML, Europe’s most valuable tech company, previously said the measures will “not have a material effect on our financial outlook” for 2023 or in the longer term.

The measures, however, fall short of those the Biden administration took in 2022 to limit exports of US-made machinery and know-how to Chinese chipmakers.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is facing increasing pressure from Washington to help forge a global blockade to stifle Beijing’s rise in the chipmaking space.

But his country’s most valuable company is ASML, and China is one of its biggest customers.

In the meantime, the US plans to force ASML to ship fewer of its DUV machines to about six chip plants in China including one operated by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Washington has some leverage over the Netherlands as ASML uses US-made components.

In 2022, US officials said that if allies do not comply with the new export control measures, they could ban sales of foreign equipment that contain even small amounts of US technologies to China.

“The Netherlands bears extra responsibility in this regard because our country has a unique and leading position in this technology,” Trade Minister Ms Schreinemacher said. “This additional step, like the export control policy, is country neutral.” BLOOMBERG