AskST: What does sustainability mean for a small company?

SINGAPORE - A day never seems to go by without someone urging companies to prioritise goals around sustainability - or environmental, social and governance (ESG). But the concept is so broad that many struggle to understand what it all means for them.

The push to go green and reach net-zero emissions has placed more responsibility on firms to focus on these ESG issues. But small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can find the process very far removed from their daily focus of ensuring a steady cash flow.