askST: Retirement help for S’poreans: 7 things to know about the Majulah Package

SINGAPORE - The Majulah Package is a new support package aimed at helping boost the retirement adequacy of lower and middle-income Singaporeans aged 50 and above this year.

It will cover “young seniors” in their 50s and early 60s, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when announcing it at the National Day Rally on Sunday.

It will also cover those of the Merdeka Generation who were born between 1950 and 1959, and those of the Pioneer Generation who were born in 1949 or earlier.

Here are seven things to know about the new Majulah Package:

1. What is it?

The Majulah Package comprises three components – a yearly Central Provident Fund bonus for those who remain in the workforce, a one-time CPF Retirement Savings Bonus (RSB) for those who have yet to meet their Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) and a one-time MediSave bonus.

The first component of the package is the Earn and Save Bonus, which provides lower- and middle-income workers with a CPF bonus of between $400 and $1,000 yearly, as long as they remain in the workforce, whether full- or part-time. This bonus will be credited into the recipient’s CPF account, on top of the usual employer and employee contributions.

To further prepare older Singaporeans for retirement, those whose CPF balances have not reached the CPF BRS will benefit from the CPF RSB. They will receive a one-time CPF bonus of between $1,000 and $1,500.

As concerns surrounding the cost of healthcare increases for many Singaporeans as they age, the Majulah Package will also include a MediSave Bonus, a one-time top-up of between $500 and $1,000.

2. When will I receive the payouts?

Details on the timeline of the disbursement of the bonuses will be announced in 2024.