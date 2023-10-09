askST Jobs: What to do when you receive a follow request from colleagues on social media

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: My colleagues requested to follow me on my personal social media accounts. Should I let them?

A: You are not obligated to give your co-workers access to your personal social media content, unless you are certain they are already your friends.

If you do choose to let your colleagues follow you, Mr David Blasco, general manager at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore, says that you should avoid posting frequently during business hours.

“Posting regularly on social media during business hours can send the wrong message to your colleagues or bosses who follow you. “While it is acceptable to post content on your social media during business hours, obsessive sharing may lead to questions about your credibility and productivity at work,” he says.

Posting less frequently shows your professionalism, as well as respect for your colleagues’ time, he adds.

Employees should also avoid posting strong political opinions, as these can prove to be sensitive and divisive.

“Expressing strong opinions could create disagreements and conflict in workplace relationships. It may also bring risks to your company’s reputation if your political views are not aligned with what it stands for,” he says.

Mr Blasco adds that employees should avoid posting inappropriate humour or memes that may offend colleagues.

“It may sometimes also be against company policies if it crosses a line, especially when companies are investing in improving their workforce diversity and inclusivity.”

Mr Paul Heng, managing director of NeXT Career Consulting Group, says that he has seen employees post about company meetings with photos of the attendees.

“Much as there is no reason why faces of colleagues can be top secret stuff, it is still business. Some of these colleagues might not appreciate being on social media without their prior knowledge or approval.”

He also cautions against the risk of posting sensitive business information by accident should work and personal lives be blurred, a sentiment echoed by Mr Blasco.

“In general, companies in Singapore do not impose policies against colleagues interacting with each other on personal social media accounts,” notes Mr Blasco.

“However, some companies may have rules about the type of content you share on your personal accounts, especially when it comes to proprietary information such as customer and client information or company data.”