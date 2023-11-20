askST Jobs: Should I disclose mental health conditions in my job application?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Should I disclose mental health conditions in my job application?

A: It is not compulsory for candidates to disclose their mental health conditions to prospective employers, says Ms Betul Genc, senior vice-president and Asean head at recruitment firm Adecco. However, candidates may choose to disclose such information if they deem it relevant to the role, such as when they might need accommodations, or to ensure they are the right fit, she adds.

Employers in industries that deal with high-risk or harsh environments typically place more emphasis on mental health conditions when hiring, says Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, consultant psychiatrist and medical director of The Starfish Clinic of Psychiatry & Mental Wellness.

Examples include front-line work in petrochemicals, as well as sea-faring, underwater or offshore work.

Security-related work, high-risk construction work, and work where someone could fall from a height are some other examples, says Dr Harun, who is also a Nominated MP. However, for most other jobs, having a mental health condition should not be a reason to turn down an otherwise qualified and skilled candidate.

Employers who ask about a candidate’s mental health may be doing so because of genuine concerns about the ability and productivity of individuals under specific work conditions, Dr Harun says.

There are also “forward-looking companies” that wish to look after employees’ well-being, and have policies or systems to support employees with mental health conditions, he adds.

“Some of these companies may also need to know the information for their corporate insurance plan which has mental health coverage.”

Ms Genc advises that candidates find out about what the job and industry require, which would help them decide if disclosure is needed.

Candidates who feel uncomfortable with disclosing their mental health conditions can politely turn down the request and share their reasons, she suggests.

“Throughout the interview, remain professional and calmly redirect the conversation back to the job requirements, highlighting your abilities and experience.”