askST Jobs: Is there anything wrong with being overqualified for a job?

Q: I was told I was overqualified for a role I wish to take on. Should that matter?

A: Employers tend to pass over overqualified applicants because they are perceived to be flight risks, says Ms Linda Teo, country manager at recruitment firm ManpowerGroup Singapore.

“When candidates apply for roles that they are overqualified for, they are short-changing themselves in terms of career advancement and compensation.

“Employers may feel that overqualified applicants are applying for the role only as an interim measure while they wait for better opportunities to come along.”

She adds that even if overqualified candidates are applying for the job out of genuine interest, employers worry that they may become bored or dissatisfied and leave.

Ms Teo says candidates who previously held leadership or managerial positions, or were involved in work exceeding the skill requirements of the job that they are applying for, are often seen as overqualified.

A candidate with more years of experience or qualifications than required for the role could also be considered overqualified, said a spokesman for strategic human resources consultancy DecodeHR.

Yet “such a candidate brings valuable expertise, is more self-sufficient and is well placed to take on more responsibilities, if needed”, adds the spokesman.

A career change, a search for work-life balance or a return to work after a long break are some reasons people apply to roles they may be overqualified for, the spokesman says.

“In some cases, an applicant may be keen to work at a leading and reputable company, and may be willing to take on a lower-level role to gain entry and to work his or her way up over time.”

The spokesman advises employers to understand candidates’ motivations for applying, as part of efforts to bring on board an overqualified candidate in a capacity that respects their experience and qualifications while filling the job opening at hand.

“Discuss expectations openly, and ensure there is mutual understanding of the role’s responsibilities and career prospects.

“Acknowledge the candidate’s experience and be upfront about budget constraints, limitations of the role and potential drawbacks.”

The DecodeHR spokesman adds that employers can also explore opportunities for skills development, mentorship or special projects to engage the candidate.

“They can highlight other non-monetary benefits that may appeal to such candidates, including work-life balance and company culture.”

Meanwhile, individuals who are still keen on these openings should acknowledge that they are overqualified from the get-go, Ms Teo advises.