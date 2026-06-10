Asics will spin off trendy shoe brand Onitsuka Tiger
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TOKYO – Asics will spin off Onitsuka Tiger, the 77-year-old Japanese shoe brand that has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity amid a tourism boom and growing global demand for retro sneakers.
Asics said its board of directors has approved a plan to transfer the Onitsuka Tiger business to OT GROUP, a wholly owned subsidiary, through an absorption-type company split. Completion is targeted for Jan 1, 2027, the Japanese sportswear maker added in a statement on June 10.
The company also plans to separate the Onitsuka Tiger business within its regional subsidiaries and consolidate those operations under OT GROUP.
Asics said that transitioning Onitsuka Tiger to a more independent operating structure would enable faster decision-making.
“In the sense that it allows them to pursue more flexible strategies, the spin-off is a positive development,” said Shoichi Arisawa, a fellow at Iwai Cosmo Securities.
Widely popularised by actress Uma Thurman in director Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films (2003-2004), Onitsuka Tiger started as a sport shoe brand and later became a fashion trend under parent Asics.
While the label shut down its North American retail locations in 2023 to improve profitability, it unveiled a global flagship store in 2025 on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Onitsuka Tiger’s first-quarter net sales increased 34 per cent year-on-year to 37.8 billion yen (S$304 million). Asics shares have risen roughly 20 per cent so far in 2026. BLOOMBERG