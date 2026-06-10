Asics will spin off trendy shoe brand Onitsuka Tiger

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Onitsuka Tiger started as a sport shoe brand and later became a fashion trend under parent Asics.

TOKYO – Asics will spin off Onitsuka Tiger, the 77-year-old Japanese shoe brand that has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity amid a tourism boom and growing global demand for retro sneakers.

Asics said its board of directors has approved a plan to transfer the Onitsuka Tiger business to OT GROUP, a wholly owned subsidiary, through an absorption-type company split. Completion is targeted for Jan 1, 2027, the Japanese sportswear maker added in a statement on June 10 .

The company also plans to separate the Onitsuka Tiger business within its regional subsidiaries and consolidate those operations under OT GROUP.

Asics said that transitioning Onitsuka Tiger to a more independent operating structure would enable faster decision-making.

“In the sense that it allows them to pursue more flexible strategies, the spin-off is a positive development,” said Shoichi Arisawa, a fellow at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

Widely popularised by actress Uma Thurman in director Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films (2003-2004), Onitsuka Tiger started as a sport shoe brand and later became a fashion trend under parent Asics.

While the label shut down its North American retail locations in 2023 to improve profitability, it unveiled a global flagship store in 2025 on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Onitsuka Tiger’s first-quarter net sales increased 34 per cent year-on-year to 37.8 billion yen (S$304 million) . Asics shares have risen roughly 20 per cent so far in 2026. BLOOMBERG