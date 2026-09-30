Asia’s top tech start-ups move beyond software towards physical AI

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Companies are deploying AI across wind farms, warehouses, construction sites, operating theatres and even low-Earth orbit.

SINGAPORE – Asia’s growth-stage technology companies are increasingly taking artificial intelligence beyond software and into the physical world, deploying it across wind farms, warehouses, construction sites, operating theatres and even low-Earth orbit.

More than half of the 30 companies named in the 2026 NextGen Tech 30 (NGT30), a list of Asia’s top 30 growth-stage technology companies by Singapore-headquartered investment platform Granite Asia released on Sept 30, reflect this shift.

Now in its third year, NGT30 is Asia’s first public-private initiative to recognise and support the region’s top growth-stage technology companies.

Run by Granite Asia in partnership with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the programme brings together sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, government agencies and industry leaders to support companies with the potential to scale globally from Asia.

Granite Asia said the cohor t of 2026 stands out for how far it has moved beyond enterprise software.

“Three years ago, a lot of software companies were building software to try and change the world,” said Jenny Lee, venture capitalist and senior managing partner at Granite Asia.

“This year, we have companies creating robots to repair wind turbines, doing underwater vessel repair and using AI models to screen for cancer.”

Lee was speaking at the NGT30 event at the SGX IPO Arena on the morning of Sept 30 , where the honourees were announced.

Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said the 30 companies recognised in 2026 reflected the growing depth and breadth of Asia’s innovation base. THE BUSINESS TIMES