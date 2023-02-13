Asian stocks tumble after Wall Street slump, traders expect higher interest rates

MELBOURNE – Shares in Asia declined after Wall Street saw the worst week for stocks and bonds this year as traders increased interest rate expectations ahead of crucial US inflation data due Tuesday.

The negative sentiment reverberated across major indexes in Asia, with a regional equity benchmark headed for its lowest close in more than a month. Contracts for US stock futures slid. The S&P 500 ended last week 1.1 per cent lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 2.1 per cent, the worst weekly performance this year for the two indexes.

Bonds fell as well, with the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index dropping 1.6 per cent, the worst weekly run since September 2022.

The losses were driven by a repricing of interest-rate expectations as investors reassessed how high US borrowing costs are likely to rise in 2023. Market pricing now implies rates will peak at 5.2 per cent in July, up from less than 5 per cent a month ago.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds extended losses in early Asian trading following a selloff in US government bonds last Friday that pushed up the 10-year Treasury yield by seven basis points.

The yen weakened after whipsawing Friday following news reports that Kazuo Ueda would be picked to become the Bank of Japan’s next governor. Investors initially interpreted the decision as a potentially hawkish choice.

Those gains were trimmed after Mr Ueda spoke to reporters and said the BOJ’s stimulus should stay in place. Japan’s government is set to officially announce the nomination of the new BOJ governor on Tuesday.

For the time being, Mr Ueda seems to be more hawkish than the current dovish Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, according to Yujiro Goto, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Nomura Holdings Inc.

“BOJ’s policy stance will be at least more neutral going forward and the fundamental is also pointing that monetary policy normalization is necessary,” Mr Goto said. “That will be still positive for Japanese yen in the medium term.”

Economists forecast US inflation data to be published on Tuesday will show annual consumer-price gains slowing to 6.2 per cent, which would be the lowest reading since late 2021. The data will provide much-needed direction for the Federal Open Market Committee to set interest rates.

“The next CPI report has become binary – markets will either breathe a huge sigh of relief, or risk aversion will accelerate,” said Eric Robertsen, global head of research and chief strategist for Standard Chartered.

“The more the FOMC is compelled to extend the rate-hiking cycle and postpone rate cuts, the more likely it is that the US will experience a hard landing, requiring more aggressive rate cuts later,” added Mr Robertsen.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was the latest central banker to unveil expectations for rates to climb above 5 per cent after a drum-beat of commentary last week that included a prediction from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari that the level would reach 5.4 per cent.