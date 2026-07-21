Asian stocks rise as Mid-East mediation takes oil lower

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The imposition of a maritime blockade of the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis is set to further throttle the global energy market.

SINGAPORE – Asian stocks gained on July 21 as mediation efforts in the Middle East pushed oil prices away from a one-month high, while investors braced themselves for a slate of corporate earnings that will test an under-pressure AI trade.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, a move that could further disrupt energy supplies, amid attacks between the US and Iran, even as efforts were being made to revive a fragile ceasefire.

Brent crude futures eased 0.38 per cent to US$88.88 per barrel in early trading on July 21 as investors latched on to hopes of a resolution. Brent hit its highest since mid-June at US$91.42 a barrel in the previous session.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on July 20 that Tehran had received a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire, intended to pave the way for a lasting agreement to end the war that began on Feb 28 with US -Israeli attacks on Iran.

“I think we’ve got a really strange situation that investors are still trying to look at things with a glass half-full view, as we’ve seen this all before a few months ago and want the same outcome,” said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global in Sydney.

Twidale noted that concern has to be growing that things could get out of hand and the conflict really escalates across the region. “Feel we might see one catalyst that pops things, and then we are off to the races,” he said.

In stocks, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.25 per cent h igher after dropping for three straight sessions. Japan’s Nikkei gained more than 1 per cent while South Korea’s KOSPI rose nearly 3 per cent.

US stock futures were slightly higher, while European futures were down 0.6 per cent in early trading.

Global stocks, led by chipmakers, have been hit by severe volatility in recent weeks as investors fret about high valuations, pace of profit growth and whether the investment into artificial intelligence infrastructure will yield tangible results.

AI’s earnings test

Investor focus this week will be on earnings from Alphabet and Intel, along with other firms, to gauge the impact of the war and whether the AI trade has more room to run, given sky-high profit expectations for the second quarter .

Strong earnings from Asian chip bellwethers Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in recent weeks were not enough to satisfy investor expectations, underscoring the challenge facing the industry.

“While demand for AI hardware remains red-hot , with companies barely able to keep up supply, investor expectations for earnings have become increasingly lofty, rendering the sector vulnerable even to a marginal adjustment in projections,” said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

“The economic backdrop is becoming more challenging as well, with rising energy prices and higher interest rates complicating the outlook and showing that even the AI hardware sector is not entirely immune to such broader developments,” Neumann said.

Escalating US -Iran tensions have also brought back inflationary worries and pushed US Treasury yields higher. The two -year note yield, which typically moves in step with US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, was at 4.206 per cent in Asian hours after gaining four basis points on July 20 .

Traders are pricing in 33 basis points of interest rate increases in 2026 , with a hike fully priced in for October.

The US dollar was steady against most major currencies supported by safe-haven flows. The euro last bought US$1.14145, while the Japanese yen was at 162.51 per US dollar, keeping traders on alert for intervention from Tokyo. REUTERS