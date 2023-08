HONG KONG – Money continued to flow out of Asian hedge funds in the first half of 2023 as a disappointing China recovery and resilient stock markets outside the region pulled investors away.

Funds headquartered in Asia-Pacific recorded a net asset outflow of US$3.7 billion (S$5 billion) in the first half, the worst performance among four major regions, data from Preqin released on Thursday showed, although there were inflows in the second quarter. This followed a US$30 billion outflow in 2022.