Asian currencies could have more upside as US dollar weakens

The weakening of the greenback helps lower imported inflation in Asia and emerging economies. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor
Updated
1 min ago
Published
8 min ago
SINGAPORE - Signs of a potential softening in the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike plans, coupled with an improving outlook for China following the recent leadership transition, have seen Asian currencies rally during the past few weeks against the US dollar.

The US dollar has weakened against the Singapore dollar, from more than $1.42 over a month ago to around $1.38 this week. Across the Causeway, the Malaysian ringgit is trading at one of its highest levels against the greenback in more than a year, thanks also to the installation of a new government there.

